ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Pakistani-American business leaders and technology professionals to invest in Pakistan, according to a statement released by his office on Thursday, as he sought to tap diaspora capital and expertise during meetings in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sharif met separate delegations of businesspeople, professionals and young Pakistanis working in artificial intelligence, information technology, health, energy, automobiles, construction and social entrepreneurship, the statement added.

“The government is providing a conducive environment to increase investment and business activities in the country,” the prime minister was quoted as telling the business delegation.

He told its members that reforms at the Federal Board of Revenue, the country’s main tax collection authority, had addressed problems faced by businesses and that his administration was also prioritizing modernization of the agricultural sector.

The meetings come as Pakistan seeks to attract foreign investment and expand its technology sector while pursuing economic reforms under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund program.

In a separate meeting with Pakistani-American youth, including professionals in health, IT and AI and representatives of youth organizations, Sharif asked the delegation to suggest ways to improve various sectors and contribute their expertise to Pakistan.

“Talented overseas Pakistani youth are a source of pride for me and the entire nation,” he said, according to his office.

“I firmly believe that only the youth can change Pakistan’s destiny.”

Sharif said his government was taking measures to equip young Pakistanis with IT, artificial intelligence and other modern skills, and welcomed proposals from overseas Pakistanis on youth development.

He also highlighted government programs providing laptops, scholarships and education to students from lower-income families, as well as plans to establish a Daanish University.

Sharif is in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where he has held a series of meetings with world leaders and international officials focused on economic and regional issues.