KARACHI: Pakistani Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday attended the opening ceremony of the 11th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, his ministry said, adding the summit brings together senior political leaders, ministers, diplomats, business executives and representatives from Belt and Road Initiative partner countries.

Khan is visiting Hong Kong from Sept. 8-11 and will represent Pakistan at the summit, where policymakers, investors and business leaders will discuss opportunities in trade, investment and development, with this year’s gathering focusing particularly on cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Central Asia and the Middle East.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, the minister attended a welcome banquet hosted by the chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, John Lee, along with ministers from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, China’s Vice Minister of Commerce, senior Hong Kong officials, diplomats and business leaders.

"During the gathering, Jam Kamal Khan held extensive interactions with fellow ministers and dignitaries and exchanged views on the Belt and Road Initiative, regional connectivity, trade cooperation and its wider dividends for economic development and the global economy," the Pakistani commerce ministry said.

"The minister also interacted with Chief Executive John Lee in a cordial setting and engaged with China’s Vice Minister of Commerce, the Commerce Minister of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Trade and Industry and other participating leaders."

Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee highlighted the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative in promoting connectivity, expanding economic opportunities and strengthening cooperation among participating economies.

The opening session was also addressed by the prime minister of Uzbekistan, the vice president of Uruguay and the deputy prime minister of Laos, who highlighted the importance of deeper cooperation, enhanced trade and investment, stronger regional connectivity and shared economic development under the Belt and Road framework.

The annual gathering has increasingly served as a platform for investment matchmaking and deal-making between governments and businesses from countries participating in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan also maintained a presence at the summit through a dedicated stall, showcasing the country’s trade, investment and business potential to international delegates and business representatives, according to the country's commerce ministry.

Khan will deliver a special address at the Summit on September 10, where he is expected to highlight Pakistan’s perspective on trade, connectivity, regional economic cooperation and opportunities for deeper engagement with Belt and Road partner countries.

Pakistan has been one of the largest recipients of Chinese infrastructure investment under the Belt and Road Initiative through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), launched more than a decade ago with projects ranging from power generation, roads, ports and other infrastructure.

Islamabad and Beijing are now seeking to expand cooperation under what Pakistan calls CPEC 2.0, with a greater focus on industrialization, technology, agriculture, green development and private-sector investment after the first phase concentrated heavily on energy and transport infrastructure.