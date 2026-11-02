LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined Pakistan on Monday for slow over rates during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets on Saturday to win their first one-day international tri-series title at home.

ICC match referee Jeff Crowe “found (Pakistan) to be one over short after time allowances were taken into consideration,” world cricket’s governing body said in a statement.

Pakistan were consequently fined five percent of their match fee.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz made the charge.

England, who lost three of their four matches, placed third in the series in Pakistan.