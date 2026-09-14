Dubai: Pakistan have been fined 50 percent of their match fee and penalized 11 World Test Championship points for their slow over-rate against England in the third Test in Birmingham, cricket’s governing body said on Monday.

The visitors suffered a 3-0 series whitewash in a chaotic tour marred by mid-series sackings of their head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and the expulsion of seven players.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Pakistan failed to maintain an acceptable over-rate in England’s first-innings 453 at Edgbaston.

“Pakistan were ruled to be 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” the ICC said.

In accordance with the rules, players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 percent.

The points deduction leaves Pakistan on five points after nine WTC Tests. They are rooted to the bottom of the table.