KARACHI: The first Pakistan Halal Forum 2026 concluded in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday, with the government-run Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) saying the forum intends to increase the country's share in the global halal economy by ensuring exports under the category reach up to $40-50 billion per year.

The Pakistan Halal Forum 2026 was organized by the Halal Development Council (HDC), co-organized by the government-run Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) and the International Halal Certification (IHC). Held at Karachi's Pearl Continental Hotel, the forum brought together national and international stakeholders to discuss Pakistan's halal economy under the theme "The Intelligent Halal Economy."

Halal food comprises a multi-trillion-dollar global market of goods, services, and financial systems worldwide that comply with Shariah principles.

"The Forum aims to transform this challenge into a $40-50 billion export opportunity by shifting from raw material exports to value-added, certified products, supporting SMEs and establishing One National Halal Mark, One Standard," the PHA said in its statement.

The day-long forum featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, business-to-business networking, certification insights and growth strategies covering halal food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, modest fashion, halal tourism, Islamic finance and other sectors.

Organizers noted that despite being the world’s second-largest Muslim population, Pakistan holds less than a one percent share in the global halal economy, the PHA said.

"This forum is not just an event, it is the beginning of positioning Pakistan as a Global Halal Hub," Asad Sajjad, chairman of the Halal Development Council, said.

"Our focus is on public-private partnership, innovation and export facilitation to connect Pakistani businesses with buyers in GCC, Malaysia, Indonesia and beyond."

The forum concluded with participants committing to make the Pakistan Halal Forum an annual platform, with dedicated halal economic zones, SME support programs and investment facilitation for halal industries.