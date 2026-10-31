ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are aiming to win their first ODI tri-series on home turf today, Saturday, when they take on a spirited Sri Lanka side in the final in Lahore after favorites England crashed out of the tournament earlier.

Pakistan have fared well in the tournament so far, beating Sri Lanka once and England twice to reach the final of the series held in preparation of the 50-over World Cup scheduled to take place next year.

Pakistan have lost their three previous tri-series on home turf, finishing runners-up to Australia in 1994, Sri Lanka in 2004 and New Zealand last year.

“The final of the Tri-Nation One-Day International Cricket Series will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore today,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

In the batting charts, Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha is the leading run-scorer for the hosts with 158 runs from four outings in the tournament, including a century against fellow finalists’ Sri Lanka in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In the bowling department, Pakistan’s Arafat Minhas has bagged nine wickets in four matches, including a six-wicket haul in Pakistan’s 87-run win over England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi is joint second on the tournament’s leading wicket-takers list alongside Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka with eight scalps from four matches.

Speaking to the PCB on Friday, Mendis described the final as a “big game” for the visiting side. He said Pakistan have played impressive cricket in recent matches. However, he said Sri Lanka is “well prepared” for the challenge.

“We played really well against Pakistan in our previous encounter,” he said. “We have done several things right and are focused on following our processes and sticking to our basic plans.”

SQUADS [PROBABLE]]

Pakistan: 1 Maaz Sadaqat, 2 Fakhar Zaman/Sahibzada Farhan, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Saad Baig, 5 Salman Agha, 6 Hasan Nawaz, 7 Arafat Minhas, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka: 1 Kamindu Mendis, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Pavan Rathnayake, 5 Sahan Arachchige, 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Eshan Malinga, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Dilshan Madushanka

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m local time.