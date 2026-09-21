ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday voiced his support for an independent Palestinian state and called for dialogue to resolve tensions between the United States (US) and Iran, the foreign office said, as he met various leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 81st summit in New York.

Dar, who is also Pakistan’s foreign minister, arrived in New York on Monday for the UNGA summit. He will accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif till Sept. 25 in New York as they both attend the UNGA. His visit takes place amid turmoil in the Middle East. Tensions between the US and Iran persist with no diplomatic breakthrough in sight, while increasing attacks by Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia have disrupted global energy supplies.

Pakistan’s foreign office said last week Dar would support the right of Palestinians for self-determination and highlight Islamabad’s efforts at the UNGA for regional peace. Pakistan has played a key role as a mediator between the US and Iran since their conflict began in February, and has exchanged peace proposals between both sides over the past few months.

Dar met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on the sidelines of the UNGA summit, during which both sides discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

“The DPM/FM appreciated France’s efforts in support of the two-State solution, including its decision to restrict imports of goods from Israeli settlements,” the Pakistani foreign office said.

“Both ministers stressed that the Palestine issue must remain high on the international agenda and underscored the importance of sustained international efforts toward a just, lasting and comprehensive resolution.”

Pakistan has consistently backed the demand for a separate, independent homeland for Palestinians. Islamabad has criticized Israel for its military campaigns in the West Bank and Gaza since 2023, and has called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for crimes against humanity.

The Pakistani minister also met EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. The two discussed trade and economic cooperation, with Dar stressing the importance of the GSP Plus for Islamabad’s trade relations with the EU.

Both discussed the US-Iran conflict, with Dar highlighting Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

“He stressed the importance of returning to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and ensuring full implementation of the Islamabad MoU by all parties,” the foreign office said.

The Islamabad MoU refers to an interim peace deal which Islamabad helped the US and Iran sign in June as mediator. The deal fell through in July after the US attacked Iran, accusing it of firing at vessels in the Strait of Hormuz maritime route. Iran denies the allegations.

Dar then met Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty, during which the two committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, economic cooperation, education, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

“The two ministers underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges,” the Pakistani foreign office said.

Dar’s engagements at the UN will include speaking at the UN Security Council high-level briefing on artificial intelligence, in addition to attending a high-level meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

He will also chair a meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers, the foreign office said last week.