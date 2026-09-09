ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Pakistan’s capital have imposed a complete ban on sheesha cafes until further notice, including those operating with official permits, the top district administration official said on Wednesday, amid growing scrutiny over the proliferation of such establishments.

The directive marks a tightening of restrictions in Islamabad, where authorities have previously targeted illegal and indoor sheesha operations while some outdoor cafes were allowed to operate with no-objection certificates, or NOCs.

“A complete ban has been imposed on operating sheesha cafes in the federal capital until further orders,” Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said in a post on X, adding the restriction would apply to “sheesha cafes holding NOCs as well.”

The order prohibits both indoor and outdoor sheesha smoking and directs assistant commissioners to conduct daily inspections. Cafes violating the ban will be sealed and their owners could face criminal cases, according to the administration.

The move comes as the Islamabad High Court examines a petition over the proliferation of sheesha cafes in the capital, with the court previously summoning the deputy commissioner and Islamabad police chief to explain how such businesses were being regulated.

The petitioner told the court in July that some cafes had NOCs while many others were operating without permission, and sought details of establishments across the city and action taken against those violating regulations. The court had adjourned the case until today, Sept. 9.

Sheesha, or water-pipe smoking, has long been a popular social activity at cafes and restaurants in Pakistan, particularly among young people, prompting periodic crackdowns and longstanding health concerns over tobacco use and exposure to second-hand smoke.