LAHORE: Dilshan Madushanka grabbed a career best five wicket haul to help dismiss Pakistan for a paltry 110 in Lahore on Tuesday, raising Sri Lanka’s chances of qualifying for the tri-series final.

The left-armer finished with 5-34, ably partnered by Sahan Arachchige’s 2-24, to bowl out Pakistan in just 25.3 overs after Kusal Mendis won the toss and put the hosts in at Qaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan, who chased down 242 in a thrilling one-wicket win against England on Sunday, batted poorly with Babar Azam 29 — the top scorer — and Hasan Nawaz (17) putting up token resistance.

Sri Lanka, who need a win to face Pakistan in the final on Sunday and oust England, took wickets at regular intervals.

Madushanka dismissed out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman for five in the fourth over to start the slide.

Azam and Saad Baig put on 23 for the third wicket before Madushanka had Baig for five, while Arachchige had Salman Agha for nine.

The next over saw Azam falling leg-before to Eshan Malinga.

Madushanka ensured Pakistan did not get enough on board by taking the wickets of Shaheen Shah Afridi (15) and Haris Rauf (one) to complete a five wicket haul.

Madushanka’s previous best figure of 5-80 came against India in Mumbai in the 2023 World Cup.