ISLAMABAD: Pakistan named a 15-member squad on Tuesday for their Under-19 Asia Cup title defense in Oman, with Farhan Yousuf appointed captain ahead of an opening match against the UAE on November 6.

Pakistan won the previous edition by defeating India by 191 runs in the final in Dubai. They enter this year’s eight-team tournament after beating England 3–1 in a Youth One-Day International series in September.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled a 15-member squad for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 scheduled to take place in Oman from 5 to 14 November,” the board said in a statement.

Pakistan are in Group A alongside India, the UAE and Nepal. They face India on November 8 and Nepal on November 10, with all matches scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Pakistan time.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia make up Group B. The semifinals will take place on November 12, followed by the final two days later.

Only Ali Raza and Huzaifa Ahsan were not part of the squad that defeated England. The team will depart Karachi for Oman on October 29.

Squad: Farhan Yousuf (captain), Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Seyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.