Applications ‌for more than 1.1 million tickets were submitted during the opening ​weekend of ballot registrations for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, organizers said on Tuesday.

More than 320,000 fans have registered for the ticket ‌ballot, which ‌remains open ​until ‌November 21, ⁠for ​the tournament ⁠co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The India-Pakistan match has generated the strongest demand, attracting more than 110,000 ticket ⁠applications.

“One million ticket applications in just over ‌48 hours of opening the ticket ballot is ⁠a ⁠demonstration of the attention, stature and affiliation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027,” said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

South Africa’s game ‌against India ‌has received more ​than 92,000 ‌applications, while more than 86,000 ‌have been submitted for the India v Australia fixture.

The 14-team tournament will be held across the three southern African nations from October 2 ​to ​November 21.