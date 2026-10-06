- More than 320,000 fans have registered for the ticket ballot
- India-Pakistan match has attracted over 110,000 applications
Applications for more than 1.1 million tickets were submitted during the opening weekend of ballot registrations for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, organizers said on Tuesday.
More than 320,000 fans have registered for the ticket ballot, which remains open until November 21, for the tournament co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The India-Pakistan match has generated the strongest demand, attracting more than 110,000 ticket applications.
“One million ticket applications in just over 48 hours of opening the ticket ballot is a demonstration of the attention, stature and affiliation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027,” said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.
South Africa’s game against India has received more than 92,000 applications, while more than 86,000 have been submitted for the India v Australia fixture.
The 14-team tournament will be held across the three southern African nations from October 2 to November 21.