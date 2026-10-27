- Edison said QatarEnergy extended force majeure on deliveries to end-Dec. from a previous early-Dec. deadline
- Clients in Pakistan were also informed that force majeure notices had been extended until the end of this year
MILAN: Edison and some Pakistani clients of QatarEnergy will not receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Gulf supplier until the end of this year, the Italian utility and a market source said on Tuesday.
In a message on the platform of Italy’s energy markets manager GME, Edison said QatarEnergy had extended force majeure on LNG deliveries to end-December from a previous early-December deadline.
A further three LNG cargoes that were intended for the Italian utility — one of Qatar’s biggest customers in Europe — will be affected by the suspension, Edison said.
Clients in Pakistan were also informed that force majeure notices had been extended until the end of this year, one person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Gulf supplier has canceled deliveries to Edison since April due to disruptions caused by the Iran war, which began in late February.
Edison holds a long-term contract with QatarEnergy for the supply of 6.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year to Italy, around 10 percent of the country’s annual consumption.
The contract, which has been in force since 2009, has a total duration of 25 years.
The lack of supply from Qatar, a low level of gas storage in Europe and gradually cooler weather have pushed the benchmark Dutch price for gas to above €95 per megawatt hour this week, close to its highest levels since December 2022.