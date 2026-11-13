Operations resulted in casualties among Houthi forces, with 221 commanders and fighters reported killed or wounded and significant destruction of military equipment

The armed forces are committed to continuing their campaign while taking precautions to protect civilians and infrastructure

ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces have carried out 943 air and ground strikes against Houthi positions, military sites and equipment over the past few hours, the army’s spokesperson said on Friday. In a statement, the spokesperson said the operations were part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign and included 18 airstrikes, 21 drone strikes, 27 rocket-launcher attacks and 877 artillery strikes. The operations targeted Houthi positions, fortifications, firing points, troop concentrations and military vehicles across several fronts, according to the statement. In Taiz, government forces, supported by popular resistance groups, engaged Houthi fighters along several axes, repelling attacks and targeting gatherings and reinforcements, the spokesperson said. Units on the Marib and Al-Jawf fronts also launched attacks against Houthi positions while continuing to engage fighters, target military equipment and respond to enemy movements and sources of fire. On the southern and southwestern fronts, forces from the Nation’s Shield, Giants Brigades and National Resistance continued operations against Houthi attacks and infiltration attempts. The statement said fighting was ongoing, with some areas changing hands in favor of government forces. The operations left 221 Houthi commanders and fighters killed or wounded, while 73 military vehicles, pieces of equipment and heavy engineering machinery were destroyed or disabled, the spokesperson said. Houthi positions and fortifications also sustained damage. The armed forces said they would continue operations to achieve the objectives of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, adding that precautions were being taken to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.