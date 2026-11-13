The aim is to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region.

Details of the defense accord were not disclosed.

ISTANBUL: Turkiye and Qatar signed a mutual defense agreement on Friday, the ​office of President Tayyip Erdogan said, as the Turkish leader met the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Istanbul. “President Erdogan stated that we would continue working together to prevent the resurgence of war in the ‌Gulf region ‌and establish a basis ​for ‌dialogue ⁠and achieve ​peace,” ⁠the presidency said in a statement on X, which did not provide details on the defense accord. The statement cited him as saying that Turkiye and Qatar were working to develop and diversify their ⁠energy partnership, and that their cooperation ‌in the ‌defense industry would continue to grow. “President ​Erdogan stated that ‌the Mutual Defense Agreement signed today ‌by Turkiye and Qatar would add another dimension to our brotherhood,” it added. In August, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a joint defense ‌agreement in Makkah, bringing together the Sunni Muslim US allies at ⁠a ⁠time of conflict across the region. Turkiye’s parliament ratified the so-called Makkah Joint Defense Agreement last week, clearing the way for Ankara to send military support to Saudi Arabia, which has been struggling to fend off attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants. Under the agreement, signed by the three regional powers ​in August, an attack ​on one party constitutes an attack on all.