The strikes targeted Houthi reinforcements, command centers and supply assets using warplanes, drones, field artillery, and rocket launchers, according to a military spokesperson

LONDON: Yemeni government forces launched 982 strikes on Houthi targets within 24 hours as part of their Dawn of Yemen campaign against the Iran-backed militia, a military spokesman said on Thursday. Col. Majed Al-Nuzaili said on X that the strikes targeted Houthi reinforcements, forward command-and-control centers, field commanders, sniper positions and supply assets. Government forces used warplanes, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers, he said. He added that 324 Houthi commanders and fighters were “neutralized.” He also said that 108 vehicles and medium and heavy weapons were destroyed or disabled. In Taiz, government forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters struck Houthi troop concentrations and sought to prevent the militia from regrouping, Al-Nuzaili said. Backed by air and artillery support, they combined efforts to hold territory with offensive operations aimed at weakening Houthi forces and thwarting their advances. The campaign also extended to Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda, as well as southern and southwestern fronts, where Al-Nuzaili said government units attacked Houthi movements, fortifications, troop concentrations and weapons crews. In addition to those operations, troops were clearing mines and improvised explosive devices that he said the Houthis had planted, endangering civilians. Al-Nuzaili said government forces were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure while adhering to international humanitarian law.