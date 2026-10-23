620 fighters killed or incapacitated, 190 military vehicles, weapons debilitated or destroyed, spokesperson says

ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said that they carried out 1,392 strikes against Houthi targets over the past 24 hours as part of the ongoing “Dawn of Yemen” operation. About 620 fighters were killed or incapacitated in the attacks which also destroyed or disabled about 190 military vehicles and weapons, a spokesperson said in a statement. The operations involved raids, ground attacks and concentrated air and artillery strikes across several front lines. The targets included Houthi fighter gatherings and reinforcements, command movements, fortified positions, trenches, armored vehicles, troop transports and heavy and medium weapons emplacements. The operations disrupted Houthi formations, confused field commanders and hindered the group’s ability to move supplies and maneuver between fronts, the statement said. On the Taiz front, government forces carried out raids and counterattacks against Houthi positions, advanced in the Al-Aqroudh area and thwarted attempts by the group to regroup or retake lost positions. Operations on other fronts continued to target Houthi movements, reserves and sources of firepower. Preliminary field assessments indicated that about 620 fighters, including field commanders, had been “neutralized,” while 190 vehicles, armored units, troop transports and heavy and medium weapons had been destroyed or disabled, the statement said. It said that the Houthis’ continued deployment of fighters and reinforcements would not change the course of the battle and that their movements and military capabilities remained under surveillance and subject to attack. Yemeni forces would continue their operations while adhering to international humanitarian law and taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, the statement said. Also on Friday, Yemen’s armed forces said recent Houthi ballistic missile failures had caused missiles to veer off course and strike populated areas, posing a threat to civilians. The military said a missile launched from Nihm district on Friday struck a home where a family was gathered, killing everyone inside and damaging a neighboring house. It also claimed recent strikes had damaged Houthi missile depots and launch platforms and killed specialists involved in operating the weapons.