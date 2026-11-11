GCC defense ministers on Tuesday approved the launch of an advanced command for the Unified Military Command in Kuwait and allocated appropriate forces to it.

The ministers met at the 23rd session of the GCC Joint Defense Council in Manama, chaired by Bahrain's Minister of Defense Affairs and current session president, Lieutenant General Abdullah bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi.

Analysts and observers speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat viewed the step as a significant move toward strengthening joint Gulf security.

Political researcher Dr. Ayed Al-Manna said the announcement was a step that is both necessary and urgent to guarantee collective Gulf security through the presence of forces tasked with protecting GCC states, independent of any internal disputes or differences.

Al-Manna told Asharq Al-Awsat that unprovoked Iranian attacks against GCC states underscored the critical need for constant, comprehensive readiness to deter external aggression.

The Gulf faces multiple threats, led primarily by the Iranian axis and its regional proxies, including militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

However, Al-Manna added that the security challenges extend beyond this, pointing to threats stemming from Israel and concerns surrounding the "Greater Israel" project.

He noted that the lack of stability in several regional countries and “ambitions” of targeting the Gulf, makes it imperative to boost military readiness and activate the unified Gulf force.

This step should have been taken a long time ago to bolster the security of all GCC states, he remarked.

He underscored the importance of equipping Gulf forces with the necessary military components and capabilities to enable them to deter and respond to any external aggression, meeting the collective security requirements of the council's member states.

Former Saudi officer Abdullatif Al Mulhem told Asharq Al-Awsat that establishing the Unified Military Command is a vital step in advancing joint Gulf military cooperation.

It is essential given the region's current security developments, which demand heightened coordination and readiness among the armed forces of the Gulf countries, he said.

Al Mulhem explained that the military significance of the decision lies in the GCC states strengthening the organizational structure of joint military action through an advanced command. This step is expected to boost coordination among Gulf forces and bolster their capacity to handle shared challenges and threats.

Saudi Arabia is expected to host the upcoming meeting of the Joint Defense Council as announced by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at the Manama meeting.