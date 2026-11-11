ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s meteorological department has forecast the first snowfall of the winter season in the country’s northern mountains this week, with rain and thunderstorms expected in several regions, including the federal capital, as a new weather system moves across the country.

The forecast covers November 10-14, with snowfall expected over higher elevations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. The weather department has urged tourists and residents to exercise caution while traveling in mountainous areas, where rain and snow could make roads slippery and disrupt journeys.

“Tourists should take necessary precautions while enjoying the first snowfall of the winter season,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in an advisory issued on Tuesday.

The department advised travelers to carry warm clothing, food and emergency supplies, check weather and road conditions before setting out, and avoid unnecessary journeys during severe weather.

In a separate alert issued late Tuesday, PMD said a weather system had developed over central and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Potohar region, bringing the possibility of strong winds, thunderstorms, rain and hail over the following hours.

The alert covered Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat and several other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with snowfall also possible on mountain peaks.

Northern Pakistan attracts tourists during the winter months, particularly to destinations such as Murree, Galliyat and Swat, where snowfall can draw visitors but also create hazardous driving conditions on steep and winding roads.

The forecast comes as temperatures begin to fall across northern Pakistan ahead of the winter season, with authorities urging the public to follow official weather updates and take precautions while traveling.