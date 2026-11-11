This is a response to Argentina’s designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

The designation by Argentina followed US pressure under President Donald Trump

DUBAI: The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday that Tehran has classified the Argentine air and naval forces as “terrorist organizations,” in a reciprocal move after Buenos Aires designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity in April. Argentina classified the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization following pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump on Washington’s allies to take this step. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement today that Tehran considers the Argentine air and naval forces to be terrorist organizations “based on the principle of reciprocity.” The ministry added, without going into details, “It is clear that the responsibility for all consequences arising from this matter will fall on the Argentine government.” It did not mention the Argentine army. Argentina stated in April that the action taken against the Revolutionary Guard was due to its support for the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which Buenos Aires holds responsible for the deadliest attack in the history of the South American country, a bombing that occurred in 1994 at a Jewish center in the Argentine capital, resulting in the deaths of 85 people and hundreds of injuries. The Revolutionary Guard is an elite military force that protects the rule of the Shia Muslim clergy in Iran and controls large parts of the Iranian economy.