Israeli soldiers entered a Palestinian olive grove with masked faces and unmarked uniforms

Ben Reuven’s presence and stance challenge typical Israeli-Palestinian dynamics

As Sawiyah, Palestinian Territories: The four Israeli soldiers stepped out of their car in the occupied West Bank, their faces masked, their uniforms unmarked and automatic weapons strapped across their shoulders. They had entered a Palestinian olive grove but, little did they expect, the person there planning to tell them to leave could have once been issuing them orders. A retired Israeli general, Eyal Ben Reuven, had come that day to the Palestinian town of As Sawiyah, on a mission to prevent some of the rampant violence against Palestinians by extremist Israeli settlers. For the 72-year-old, joined by fellow battle-hardened veterans of the Israeli military, the violence is a stain on the institution in which they once served. “I’ve fought in a number of wars. And unfortunately, I have reached the point where I have seen an evolution,” said the former military man with piercing eyes, who spent much of his career driving tanks. The army is failing to act, he said, even when the violence has reached a level “I never could have imagined.” Unrest has soared in the West Bank since the unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which responded with a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip. More than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed by the army or settlers in the West Bank since then. More than 50 Israelis have died in the same time in the territory, which Israel captured in 1967. The olive harvest has become a flashpoint, with settlers attacking or stealing from Palestinian farmers on a nearly daily basis. With the other former soldiers, Ben Reuven has set up a protective presence, a tactic more common among leftist activists who put themselves in the way in a bid to stop attacks against Palestinians. Army intervenes in harvest Clad in comfortable hiking attire and carrying walking sticks, it is difficult to imagine that some of the greying volunteers fought in intense combat. Like good soldiers, they review instructions upon going out — they are there to assist the olive harvest, not to confront the settlers, and they will obey the army’s instructions. A Palestinian human rights activist, Arafat Abu Ras, led the military men to a small olive grove. An old Palestinian woman was waiting to guide them and the soldiers, more accustomed to the battlefield than to farming, used sticks and small rakes to start knocking the olives off the trees, volunteering to do the work on the Palestinians’ behalf. Almost immediately a military vehicle arrived. Under the humming of a drone, one of the serving soldiers shoved aside an AFP team to prevent filming, while another checked Abu Ras’s identity papers and ordered everyone to leave. Abu Ras said that the olive farmers had coordinated with the army, which insists that Palestinians receive approval for their harvests in the occupied West Bank, arguing that it is for safety reasons. “They say, ‘yes, yes’, and then the next day they come and force us to leave,” Abu Ras said. After the serving soldiers arrived, a second vehicle came, this time with Israeli settlers. An official from a neighboring settlement also ordered the olive pickers out, with troops saying it was a “closed military zone.” The Israeli veterans, in line with their guidance, complied. They instead moved elsewhere with the farmers, hoping to prevent attacks on them. “Our army is a joke,” fumed Yoel Feldschuh, a 77-year-old former air force brigadier general. “Is it its role to shut an olive grove? What does the military have to do with that?” Feldschuh made headlines when he was handcuffed and taken away by police in a similar action a month earlier. Changing the behavior of the military, he said, “will take a generation.” Rampant violence COGAT, the Israeli body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, maintains that “security forces are deployed to ensure a safe olive harvest.” But since September, the harvest has been marked by nearly 500 attacks, some of them fatal, according to the Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din. Amram Mitzna, an 81-year-old retired general, attributes the army’s inaction to the young ages of the soldiers, who have grown up under now-caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader. “They consider every Arab an enemy who must be treated as such,” said Mitzna, who has also served as mayor of Haifa, Israel’s third largest city. Netanyahu has allied himself with the far-right and championed a rapid growth of West Bank settlements, which are considered illegal under international law. Netanyahu is fighting for political survival after losing ground in elections. Gadi Eisenkot, a former general seeking to succeed him, supports many of Netanyahu’s security policies but accuses him of yielding to “Jewish terrorism” in the West Bank and vowed to crack down on extremist settlers. In As Sawiyah, the former soldiers eventually finished harvesting the olives in a nearby area alongside a school, putting them in bags to be taken by Palestinian villagers. While no one was injured, Ben Reuven remained deeply disturbed by how the young soldier acted during the altercation. “When I saw him arrive, masked, shouting, kicking sacks of olives, I was ashamed.”