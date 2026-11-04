The incident highlights ongoing dangers from mines and explosive remnants from Syria’s civil war, which began in March 2011

Syria is one of the most mine-contaminated countries globally, ranking second for casualties caused by unexploded ordnance

LONDON: Two soldiers in the Syrian Arab Republic were killed on Wednesday in a landmine explosion in the Daraa countryside, the Defense Ministry’s spokesman said. The incident in the country’s southwest is the latest in a series of deaths and injuries attributed to mines and other explosive remnants of Syria’s civil war, which began in March 2011 and continued until late 2024. Syria is among the world’s most mine-contaminated countries. The 2025 Landmine Monitor ranked the country second worldwide for casualties caused by unexploded ordnance, or UXO. The HALO Trust, a UK-based mine-clearance charity, recorded more than 700 deaths and 1,900 injuries from UXO in Syria between December 2024 and March 2026. Over the weekend, a series of explosions involving UXO and landmines across Syria has left three children dead and six others injured, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. A Syrian soldier serving in a military engineering unit was killed, and another was seriously injured last month while dismantling Assad-era landmines and remnants in the Al-Tanf area of eastern Homs.