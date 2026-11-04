HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Participants ⁠were believed to ⁠be trading houses Bunge, Dreyfus, Soufflet and Olam.

A new tender for 120,000 tonnes ⁠of feed barley is expected to be issued by Jordan in coming days with anticipated submission of price offers on November 11, traders said.

The new tender is expected ⁠to ⁠seek the same shipment periods as Wednesday’s tender in various combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes consignments in 2027 in the full months of February and March.