- Price offers for the new tender are expected to be submitted by Nov. 11
- The new tender will seek shipment periods similar to the previous tender
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.
Participants were believed to be trading houses Bunge, Dreyfus, Soufflet and Olam.
A new tender for 120,000 tonnes of feed barley is expected to be issued by Jordan in coming days with anticipated submission of price offers on November 11, traders said.
The new tender is expected to seek the same shipment periods as Wednesday’s tender in various combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes consignments in 2027 in the full months of February and March.