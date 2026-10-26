ANKARA: ‌Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that ​reactions from the European Union and others to the approval of a maritime agreement between Turkiye and Libya had ‌no legitimate ‌basis, ​defending ‌Ankara’s policy ⁠in ​the eastern ⁠Mediterranean.

“We are not seeking to score points against anyone in the eastern Mediterranean,” Erdogan said, ⁠adding that those ‌seeking to ‌exclude Turkiye from ​the ‌region must respect ‌the will of Turkiye and Libya.

Libya’s eastern-based parliament approved the 2019 maritime boundaries ‌agreement with Turkiye on October 20, reversing ⁠years of ⁠opposition to the deal. Greece and the EU rejected the move, saying the agreement violates the sovereign rights of other states and international law.