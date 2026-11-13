Health authorities are increasing surveillance, investigating suspected cases, and monitoring individuals who may have been exposed

DAMASCUS: Syria’s Health Ministry has confirmed a third polio case in Mayadin, eastern Deir Ezzor province, leading authorities to intensify vaccination and surveillance to prevent further spread. The ministry said vaccination remains its top priority and urged parents to ensure their children receive all routine immunizations and additional doses during campaigns, even if they were previously vaccinated. Health authorities are increasing surveillance, investigating suspected cases, and monitoring individuals who may have been exposed. The ministry advised parents to seek immediate medical care if a child develops sudden weakness in the arms or legs or loses the ability to walk. The latest case follows two confirmed infections in Mayadin, announced at a news conference last Sunday attended by representatives from the World Health Organization and UNICEF. Turki Al-Daher, director of the ministry’s National Immunization Program, stated that the ministry was strengthening routine vaccination, improving surveillance, and expanding public awareness campaigns to prevent further infections. Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects young children and can cause irreversible paralysis. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infection.