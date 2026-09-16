Qamishli, Syria: Hundreds of people took to the streets in Syria's Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli on Tuesday amid wider protests over fuel price hikes, the largest against the new authorities.

Syrian authorities on Sunday announced an increase in fuel prices amid global surges due to the Middle East war. The price of diesel saw a 40 percent increase, while petrol prices increased by 26 percent.

An AFP correspondent on Tuesday saw men and women in Qamishli holding placards that read "no to the policy of starvation", "preserve people's strength" and "no to the increase in fuel prices" while others chanted "our fuel is for the people".

North and northeast Syria contain the country's largest oil and gas fields and are now under government control after Damascus earlier this year seized areas previously held by Kurdish forces.

Despite a January agreement to integrate Kurdish forces and areas into the state, tensions have remained, as Kurds demand safeguards for their rights.

"This decision is wrong. It's a decision against farmers, workers, and students -- against all the poor in Syria," Abdul Rahman Khalil, 56, said.



"People will not remain silent about this decision," he added.

Khansa Nehmat, 48, said "the prices of diesel and bread must return to what they were, and they must comply with the people's demands".



Protests have erupted for three consecutive days in different parts of Syria's north, northwest and northeast.

Damascus has sought to justify the move, citing higher prices in global energy markets due to the regional war, as Syria currently relies heavily on imports to meet its fuel needs.

The country's energy infrastructure remains dilapidated as a result of more than a decade of war and neglect.

The ongoing protests are the first of their kind since the Islamist authorities seized power after ousting in December 2024 longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, under whom demonstrations were strictly prohibited.