GAZA CITY: Rescuers searched on Wednesday for dozens of people missing after an apartment block in Gaza collapsed, killing eight people including children, authorities in the war-torn enclave said.

Gaza's civil defence agency said the six-storey building in the Tal al-Hawa area was home to people displaced by the war with Israel, and collapsed onto residentials and nearby tents.

Agency spokesman Mahmoud Basal told AFP the building had sustained structural damage from Israeli strikes.



"The bodies of eight martyrs including children and 15 injured individuals have been recovered from the rubble," Basal said.



He said more than 60 people were missing.