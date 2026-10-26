The attacks caused mass power outages in the eastern region

Al-Jazira state was among the locations affected

KHARTOUM: Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces launched a coordinated drone attack Monday against five power stations, causing mass power outages across the country's east, a government official told AFP. The drones hit two power stations each in the states of Al-Jazira and Gedaref, and one in White Nile state, "resulting in power outages across large parts of these three states", the official said on condition of anonymity. All three states are controlled by the Sudanese army, which has since April 2023 been at war with its former ally, the RSF. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that regular attacks on power stations threaten health and services for millions of people, already facing the world's largest hunger crisis. An AFP correspondent in Al-Jazira state reported the electricity had been out since 2:00 am (0000 GMT). Babiker Youssef, a resident of Al-Fao in Gedaref, said the power there had also been out since 2:00 am. "My son is diabetic, his insulin has to be stored in the fridge," he told AFP over the phone, scared he won't be able to replace the medication if it spoils. "We have no idea when the power will come back," he added. Electricity has been cut for days at a time after past paramilitary drone strikes on power stations and hydroelectric dams, further compounding the suffering of nearly 20 million people facing extreme hunger.