Reports claimed a conflict between PM Netanyahu and army chief Eyal Zamir

The alleged disagreement was over a new directive concerning Iran

JERUSALEM: Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that reports of a rift between Israel’s army and its civilian leaders over fresh action in the war with Iran were “entirely baseless.” Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources, that there had been a confrontation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and army chief Eyal Zamir over an unspecified new directive. The premier dismissed the report as “rubbish” during a TV appearance, and Katz characterised it as an effort to cast doubt on the Netanyahu bloc’s judgment on the eve of close elections. “The reports about gaps between the political echelon and the IDF (army) on the Iran issue are entirely baseless and false,” Katz said on X, insisting there was “complete” coordination between the two. In its report, Channel 12 said Zamir had demanded a detailed discussion as well as legal guarantees and the signatures of the political leadership before carrying out the directive he had received. The outlet did not offer details of the directive, but cited sources saying there were concerns within the army that the war might be exploited for political gain. Katz stated “unequivocally that there was no intention on Israel’s part to initiate an attack on Iran before the elections.” Opposition leader Yair Lapid referenced the report in a post on X Sunday, accusing Netanyahu of seeking to put off the vote. “Tonight it was published that he wants to set off an escalation and a confrontation with Iran, just to postpone the elections,” he said. “This man has lost his grip. We absolutely must send him home.” Netanyahu has campaigned heavily on his security credentials, arguing that only he can finish the job in the US-Israeli war against Iran.