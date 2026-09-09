إيران-أزمة/شحن (مقدمة 1):مقدمة 1-بيانات: مرور السفن عبر مضيق هرمز يقل عن المتوسط في 10 أيام

SINGAPORE: Six cargo ships transited the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, Tuesday, compared to nine ships the previous day and an average of about 12 ships over ten days, according to shipping data released today, Wednesday. These numbers may change, as some ships typically choose not to operate their transponders during the voyage. Preliminary data from Kpler at 0200 GMT showed that five of the six ships entered the strait while one exited, and the group included a Panamax-sized tanker and a medium-sized tanker. The US-Israeli war on Iran escalated yesterday, Tuesday, as Houthi militia in Yemen, allied with Tehran, launched attacks on Saudi cities, further involving the kingdom in the conflict. Simultaneously, US forces targeted several Iranian oil tankers, while Iran struck a US base in Jordan. Meanwhile, 25 cargo ships transited the Bab El-Mandeb Strait yesterday, Tuesday, with 11 ships entering and 14 exiting the other vital Middle Eastern waterway. This compares to an average of about 27 ships transiting the Bab El-Mandeb Strait over the past ten days. Among the ships that transited the Bab El-Mandeb Strait were two Suezmax tankers, eight Aframax tankers, and a Very Large Crude Carrier.