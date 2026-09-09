- IRAN-CRISIS/SHIPPING (URGENT):Several merchant vessels hit in Gulf and Gulf of Oman, UKMTO says
DUBAI: Several merchant vessels in the northern Gulf and the Gulf of Oman were hit by disabling fire during military activity in the region, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday. UKMTO said it was unable to confirm any casualties or environmental impact. A vessel was seen listing on Wednesday at anchor 24 nautical miles northwest of Port Rashid in the United Arab Emirates, possibly indicating water ingress after being hit by a projectile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said. UKMTO said the incident was reported by a third party.