Series of explosions heard near Aleppo in northern Syria

DAMASCUS: powerful blast was heard near Aleppo in northern Syria early Monday, followed by a series of explosions, state media reported.

Syrian state television said “a blast was heard in the Al-Eis area in the southern Aleppo countryside,” and is being investigated. The cause of the explosions was not immediately known.

Aleppo civil defense operations chief Faisal Mohammad Ali, quoted by the state-run Al-Ikhbariya channel, said the “ongoing explosions” were hampering access to emergency services and warned civilians not to approach the area.

Several such blasts have previously occurred in Syria, which is emerging from more than a decade of civil war following the toppling of longtime ruler Bashar Assad in late 2024.

An explosion of unknown origin killed 11 people at a military site in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor on Friday.

Earlier this month, an explosion at a weapons depot belonging to the Ministry of Defense killed 14 people and injured 11 in Syria’s northwest Idlib province.

Five people were killed just over a week earlier in the same area when a vehicle carrying munitions exploded.