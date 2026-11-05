Saudi-led coalition intercepted a ballistic missile near Madinah

The missile was launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia

RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said on Thursday that a ballistic missile fired by the group at the Madinah region — home to one of Islam’s holiest cities — had been intercepted. “Air defense intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Madinah region,” coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said in a post on X.