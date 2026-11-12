Oil washed up on the beaches after a suspected attack on a tanker last month

Authorities said they had brought pollution caused by the spill under control

DUBAI: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates’ Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah emirates ​said they had reopened several beaches following closures prompted by an oil spill from a tanker damaged in a suspected attack in the Gulf last month. Sharjah’s media office said the beaches had reopened after authorities brought pollution caused by the spill under control. “The relevant authorities confirm that the emirate’s beaches and ‌marine environment are ‌safe, allowing the public ​to ‌visit and ⁠enjoy various ​marine activities ⁠safely,” it said. The spill, which spread along parts of the UAE’s northern coastline, had prompted authorities to close beaches in Ras Al-Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al-Quwain amid concerns over environmental contamination. The spill has underscored the environmental risks from attacks on commercial shipping ⁠in the Gulf since the US-Israeli war ‌on Iran began in ‌February. October saw the highest number of ​attacks on commercial vessels in ‌the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters ‌since the conflict began, according to data compiled by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. In a separate incident, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that a merchant ‌vessel had been struck by an unknown projectile about 14 nautical miles northwest of Ras ⁠Al-Khaimah ⁠the previous day. The strike caused a fire in the vessel’s engine room, but no injuries or pollution were reported at the time, Ambrey said.