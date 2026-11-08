The Houthi militia launched two ballistic missiles at the King Abdullah Financial District and an Aramco facility in Riyadh

Saudi air defense successfully intercepted a drone and two cruise missiles launched by the Houthis on the same day

LONDON: Qatar, Bahrain, and the Syrian Arab Republic condemned attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Sunday targeting facilities in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh. The Yemen-based militia launched two ballistic missiles at a building in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District and a facility belonging to the Saudi oil company Aramco. On Sunday, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced that Saudi air defense intercepted a drone launched by the Houthis in the southern region, as well as two cruise missiles targeting Riyadh and the southern province The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Syria’s full support for Saudi Arabia in confronting threats to its security, territorial integrity, and infrastructure, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. Syria, Qatar, and Bahrain emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s security is crucial to regional stability in the Middle East and the Gulf Cooperation Council. They commended the Saudi air defenses for intercepting the attacks. Qatar said that the Houthi attacks constituted aggressive behavior, displayed a disregard for civilian lives, represented a blatant violation of Saudi sovereignty, and were a clear breach of international law. It also affirmed support for Saudi Arabia and said it is taking all legitimate measures to preserve its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests, according to the Qatar News Agency. Bahrain called on the UN Security Council to take firm action to “halt terrorist Houthi attacks,” according to Bahrain News Agency.