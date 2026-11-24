Students and professors protested outside a Jerusalem court for the trial of Palestinian student activist Mahdi Tunsi, who faces undisclosed charges

The 26-year-old was arrested by Israeli police at his dormitory, with the Hebrew University only informed minutes prior

JERUSALEM: Dozens of students and professors protested outside a Jerusalem court on Tuesday where a Palestinian student activist was tried for undisclosed charges after being arrested at his university last week, an AFP journalist reported. Mahdi Tunsi, 26, is a student from Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem who was arrested by Israeli police at his dormitory in early November, the Hebrew University said in a statement, adding that it was notified of the arrest minutes before it took place. Students had also demonstrated for Tunsi’s release at the university campus on Monday, Israeli media reported, in part due to his connection to grassroots campaigns, such as Israeli rights groups Standing Together and Ir Amim. Both called for his release on Tuesday. Israeli authorities have called for Tunsi’s administrative detention, which he appealed on Tuesday at a court in east Jerusalem, where over two hundred protesters arrived to demand his release, an AFP journalist reported. Tunsi appeared by video call from detention with his hair and beard shaved. Administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to detain Palestinians without charge or trial for six months, a sentence that can be renewed. Israel was holding more than 3,100 people in administrative detention in October, according to Israel Prison Service figures published by Israeli rights group HaMoked. The figure is more than twice that recorded before Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. “We’re here to stand with Mahdi in front of the unjust system that is kidnapping students from their dorms at the university without charges and keeping them hostage in the cell without telling them what they’ve done,” Aya Khateeb, a Hebrew University student and friend of Mahdi’s, told AFP outside the court. Eden Soussana, a 28-year-old student in philosophy who lived with Tunsi before he moved to the university dormitory, said the two had campaigned against the practice of administrative detention together in the past. “Mahdi was arrested because he is a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem, who doesn’t have the same rights as an Israeli citizen, a resident who isn’t allowed to make his voice heard,” Soussana, who leads the student section of leftist Israeli party Hadash in Jerusalem, said. Soussana added that the pair had also campaigned in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan in the past. In recent years, many Palestinian residents there have been evicted by Israeli authorities who said their homes were built illegally, while Israeli citizens have moved into certain emptied houses.