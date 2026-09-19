Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi today.



The two discussed the latest regional developments. DPM/FM stressed the importance of uninterrupted energy supplies and the safe and… pic.twitter.com/2twilzszgm — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 19, 2026

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed uninterrupted energy supplies and safe passage for commercial ships during a telephone call Saturday with his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Dar underscored the importance of ensuring that ships pass safely and quickly, citing the potential effects of disruptions on developing countries and global supply chains. The statement did not provide details of Araghchi’s response.Pakistan has faced rising energy prices as the tensions spiked, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government. An Islamist party has threatened to march on the capital, Islamabad, unless the government lowers fuel prices.