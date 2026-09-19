ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad this week condemned attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels against commercial ships and Saudi Arabia, reaffirming support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The statement came amid a fresh wave of attacks by Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia that began last week. A barrage of Houthi attacks in multiple cities of Saudi Arabia injured over 70 and disrupted energy facilities in the Kingdom.

The Houthi rebels have also attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea in recent times. Saudi media reported an attack on a Saudi-owned ship, ENCELIA, in the Red Sea in July. A Yemeni commercial vessel, “Tihamah,” also came under repeated Houthi missile attacks while sailing through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait on Aug. 11. Pakistan’s foreign office said six sailors were killed in the attack, among them three Pakistani nationals.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the nefarious designs of Houthi militia to weaponize Bab-Al-Mandab by launching attacks on merchant shipping and innocent seafarers navigating the strait,” Ahmad said on Friday.

The Pakistani envoy was speaking at a UN Security Council meeting held on the topic: “Safe Seas, Shared Security: Protecting Freedom of Navigation in an Evolving Security Environment.”

Ahmad said such attacks undermine maritime security and threaten peace and development of regional countries, especially Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani envoy said Islamabad reaffirms its unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and prosperity of Saudi Arabia and stands in solidarity with its leadership, government and people.

“We call upon Houthi militia for immediate cessation of these provocative acts which could have dire consequences for maritime security, and regional peace and stability,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad also said Islamabad is deeply concerned about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between Oman and Iran that Tehran has effectively blocked since its war with the US began in February.

Iran has attacked commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, drawing ire from the US and its allies.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned at the disruptions in the Strait including attacks on commercial shipping,” he said. “Pakistan calls for an immediate deescalation of tensions, security of ships and crew members, and restoration of normal passage through the strait.”

Pakistan, which signed a historic trilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in August, has repeatedly said it would come to the Kingdom’s aid militarily if its sovereignty is threatened.

The trilateral agreement states that an attack against any of the three states will be considered an attack against all of them.