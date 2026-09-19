JAKARTA: Pakistan’s military spokesperson said this week that relations with Afghanistan could be repaired if the Taliban government stops militants from using Afghan territory for cross-border attacks, while ruling out talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group and warning that Islamabad could act in self-defense if Kabul failed to address its security concerns.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan deteriorated sharply after the Taliban returned to power five years ago when the US withdrew its troops. Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks in its western provinces bordering Afghanistan since then. Islamabad accuses Kabul of facilitating such attacks by supporting militant groups such as the TTP, which Afghanistan denies.

Pakistan’s UN envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said this week during a Security Council meeting that over 4,700 Pakistanis have been killed in the last three years in militant attacks that originated from Afghanistan. He warned Kabul that Islamabad reserves the right to act in self-defense.

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), told Arab News on Thursday that Pakistan’s dispute was not with Afghanistan or its people, but with the Taliban authorities in Kabul. He described the government in Afghanistan as a “non-inclusive, non-representative regime.”

The military official said Pakistan had only one demand from the Taliban government.

“And the world knows it. They know it. And that is, don’t sponsor terrorism inside Pakistan,” Chaudhry said. “It’s a very simple, very rational, very objective demand. One line which can fix everything.”

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Al Arabiya English on Friday that Kabul wanted continued dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan.

He said Afghanistan was open to stronger mechanisms for intelligence sharing and security cooperation with its neighbor.

Mujahid denied that Afghanistan allows the TTP to operate from its territory, or that it supports armed groups attacking other countries. He also welcomed a greater role by Saudi Arabia in mediating between Kabul and Islamabad.

‘FIXING THAT PROBLEM’

Relations between the neighbors have deteriorated sharply over the issue and have repeatedly spilled into armed confrontation.

Both agreed to an immediate ceasefire after talks in Doha on Oct. 18 and 19 last year, following deadly border clashes. Meetings in Istanbul from Oct. 25 to 30 sought to consolidate the truce and establish a monitoring and verification mechanism.

China later hosted Pakistani and Afghan delegations for weeklong talks in Urumqi from Apr. 1 to 7 this year in another attempt to ease tensions and address security disputes.

Chaudhry said the Taliban authorities can fix the relationship between the neighbors by acting against militant training camps, leadership and logistical networks that Islamabad alleges are based in Afghanistan.

He accused the Taliban authorities of sheltering militant leaders in Afghanistan and providing them weapons and logistical support.

“They are in Kabul, they are in Kandahar. They are in other places,” Chaudhry said. “Don’t shelter them. Don’t provide them arms. Don’t provide them the logistics support.”

Chaudhry said the Taliban should honor commitments made under the 2020 Doha agreement, which included assurances that Afghan territory would not be used for terrorism.

He warned that Pakistan reserves the right to act in self-defense if the Taliban did not address Islamabad’s concerns.

“It is up to them. If they don’t do it, then Pakistan has all the right of self-defense,” he said. “To go to any extent to fix that problem.”

When asked whether Islamabad could resume negotiations with the TTP, Chaudhry ruled out talks.

“We don’t talk with terrorists. So, it’s off the table. We only kill terrorists.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to reel from militant attacks. A gun-and-bomb attack in the northwestern district of Kohat targeted a police complex on Friday, killing 23.

The 23 casualties included 17 police officers while 103 people were injured. The TTP denied involvement while the Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, an alliance led by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, claimed responsibility. The group has links to the TTP but operates separately from it.

The attack took place a day after six Pakistani soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb struck a security forces convoy in the northwestern Hangu district.

Chaudhry reiterated that Islamabad’s position was that the dispute between the neighbors was not permanent and could be resolved if Kabul acted on Pakistan’s security concerns.

“So how they [ties] can be fixed? Don’t send terrorists inside Pakistan,” he said, adding that whether relations improve now depends on the Taliban authorities acting against militants.

“It’s up to them.”