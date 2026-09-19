Lebanese media reported three Israeli airstrikes on the southern town of Nabatiyeh Al-Fawqa

Israeli military says its air force struck Hezbollah targets

BEIRUT: The Israeli military said Saturday its air force struck Hezbollah targets across several areas in southern Lebanon, including observation posts used to launch attacks against Israeli troops.The strikes took place after two soldiers were wounded when their vehicle drove over a Hezbollah explosive device in an area of southern Lebanon occupied by Israeli troops, the military said.Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported three Israeli airstrikes on the southern town of Nabatiyeh Al-Fawqa. It added that the third strike almost hit paramedics heading to the area. The news agency said no one was hurt.