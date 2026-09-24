NEW YORK: Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for a continued international presence in southern Lebanon after the end of the UNIFIL mission, saying Beirut was already working to prevent a security vacuum in the area.

In a post on X following a series of meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Salam said Lebanon wanted a new arrangement that would continue international monitoring, reporting and communication functions under a UN Security Council resolution.

"We do not want any vacuum after the end of UNIFIL's mission," Salam said separately in an interview from New York, adding that Lebanon wanted any future international force in the south to operate under a Security Council mandate.

Salam said his discussions over the past two days had focused on efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent Lebanon and the wider region from being drawn into further confrontation.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to reforms, strengthening state institutions and extending state authority across Lebanese territory, including ensuring that weapons and decisions over war and peace remain exclusively in the hands of the state.

The prime minister called for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanese territory and an end to attacks, saying this would help restore stability and allow residents to return to their towns and villages.

He also highlighted the need to mobilize international support for recovery and reconstruction, including restoring essential services and helping displaced residents return to affected areas. The UN said after Salam's meeting with Secretary-General António Guterres that it remained committed to supporting Lebanon's recovery, reconstruction and economic stabilization.

The remarks followed Salam's participation in a US-led multilateral summit involving Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Türkiye, as well as a high-level "Moving Beyond Crisis" meeting jointly convened by Lebanon, the European Union and the UN Development Programme.

Salam also held meetings with officials including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashemy.

The discussions covered investment and regional connectivity, particularly in energy, electricity, transport and infrastructure, as well as efforts to modernize Lebanon's public administration and digitize government services.