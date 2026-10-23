Security forces are pursuing the unidentified assailants who carried out the attack, which involved heavy gunfire from a vehicle

Witnesses reported that the attack lasted for about five minutes, with between 150 and 200 people present at the church

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah said those responsible for the “terrorist attack” at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, about 180 kilometers south Amman, would be met with “harshest retaliation” as the death toll rose overnight. Jordanian media on Saturday reported that the number of casualties was now eight. “The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity,” King Abdullah said on his social media account on Friday. “All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them.” Police visibility was stepped up outside the church in the aftermath of the attack. “Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation,” he added. Scores also injured in the attack King Abdullah visited the injured people at Karak hospital, and told one of them: “the most important thing is to get better and anything you need, we are here for you.” At least 40 church members were also injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church ‌in ‌southern Jordan on Friday. About 27 patients are still receiving treatment in five hospitals including two who are in critical condition, health minister Ibrahim Al-Budour said on Saturday. The attack took place at the busy church in the village of Hammoud, Karak ‌governorate, and was carried out by “unknown assailants,” the government said. Jordan’s Al-Mamlaka TV reported that security forces rushed to the church and were pursuing the ‌suspects. A witness told the channel that a vehicle arrived carrying the gunmen, who fired continuously for five minutes before fleeing the scene. Between 150 and 200 people were inside and around the church at the time, the witness said, adding that most of the victims were aged between 50 and 70. Security camera footage captured the moment the gunmen attacked the entrance to the church. Two of the attackers appeared to be using handguns while another was carrying a rifle and had his head covered. Dorgham Halasa, who was among the mourners inside the church, told the Associated Press that intense gunfire erupted 15 minutes after the funeral had started, and then people started running. “It was a weird situation, and heavy gunfire,” he said. He did not see the gunmen, but said other people reported seeing four of them. Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said during a security meeting in Karak on Friday evening that the attack was a result of terrorist ideology and blind extremism. He said the assailants will be punished and legal measures taken against those who seek to introduce extremism. Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya said earlier that Jordan had been targeted by a “terrorist attack carried out by a group of extremists.”Karak is home to a significant Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom. Greek Orthodox largest Christian community in Jordan The church in Hammoud is Greek Orthodox – the largest Christian community in Jordan. Attacks targeting Christians in the country are incredibly rare. The church’s Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III condemned the attack as “vile and cowardly” and said it would only serve to strengthen the bond between Christians and Muslims.“Despite the immense pain felt throughout all of Jordan, and by all honorable people across the world, this abhorrent, bloody act will not undermine our national unity,” he said. Jordan’s Queen Rania described the gun attack as a “heinous crime that has devastated us all.” “This deep wound is borne by all Jordanians,” she said, along with wishing the injured a speedy recovery. International condemnation of the attack poured in from both countries in the region and around the world, including from Saudi Arabia and the UN secretary general. With AFP, AP and Reuters