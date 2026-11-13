Talks come amid uncertainty after US President Donald Trump says he no longer needs agreement with Tehran and tells vice president JD Vance to focus on domestic issues

AMMAN: Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan and the US vice president, JD Vance, discussed efforts to restore regional security and stability during a phone call on Friday. They also reviewed the latest developments in the region and discussed ways in which the longstanding strategic partnership between their countries might be strengthened, the Jordan News Agency reported. Their telephone conversation took place amid renewed uncertainty over efforts to end the conflict between the US and Iran, after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington no longer needed an agreement with Tehran and directed Vance to focus on domestic issues. Trump’s remarks followed a report in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday suggesting Vance was considering face-to-face negotiations with a senior Iranian security official in an effort to end the conflict. Vance previously took a leading role in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which began on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, including negotiations in Pakistan that produced an interim agreement in June. That arrangement collapsed, leaving Washington and Tehran at odds over Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions and maritime security. Jordan has been directly affected by the conflict, with Iran launching missile and drone attacks targeting its territory, including US military facilities it hosts. Countries in the region, several of which have faced Iranian attacks during the conflict, continue to push for a negotiated settlement between Tehran and Washington to prevent any further escalation and restore security and stability.