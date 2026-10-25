Jordanians mourned nine victims of a terrorist attack at a church in Hammoud village, Karak province

Thousands attended the funerals, showing a strong communal reaction to the violence

CAIRO: Jordanians on Sunday mourned nine people killed in a terrorist attack on a church in Hammoud village in Karak province, as thousands attended their funerals amid an outpouring of grief. Officials and members of the public gathered near the targeted church, expressing national unity in the face of terrorism, as shown on Jordanian state television. The coffins, draped in Jordanian flags, were carried by Public Security Directorate personnel before the victims were laid to rest, local media said.