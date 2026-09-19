Separate Israeli strikes on Gaza killed two men on Saturday, Palestinian health officials said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry and Shifa Hospital officials said one man was killed in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City. Another man, identified as the son of the ministry's director general, was killed as he walked in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.



The Israeli military said it struck “several military operatives” and that it would provide more details later.



The heaviest fighting between Israel and Hamas has subsided since a ceasefire took effect last October, but Israeli fire has killed more than 13,780 Palestinians in Gaza since then, according to health officials in the territory.