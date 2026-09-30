Israeli airstrike targets a minibus in Gaza City.

Five people, including children and women, killed.

An Israeli airstrike targeting a minibus killed five people on Wednesday in a neighborhood southwest of Gaza City, the territory's civil defense agency and a hospital said. Mahmoud Bassal, the spokesperson for the civil defense which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authority, told AFP there were “five martyrs and 20 wounded, including a number of children and women... as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a passenger bus in Tel Al-Hawa”. Bassal said the bus was carrying civilians between Gaza City and the central and southern parts of the Palestinian territory. He said it was hit “by two missiles fired by Israeli drones, which led to the destruction of its front and completely burned it”. AFP has contacted the Israeli military for a response. Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital confirmed that five bodies and several wounded people had arrived at the medical facility “following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle near the destroyed cabinet headquarters in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood”. The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented 2023 attack against Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. The massive Israeli offensive in response has left most of Gaza in ruins and killed more than 74,000 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations. Israeli forces have killed more than 1,400 people since a ceasefire was announced last October, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The Israeli military has identified five deaths in its ranks over the same period, as well as the death of one civilian contractor