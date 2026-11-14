The Israeli military announced a strike that killed senior Hamas commander Samir Abu Younis in Khan Younis

The airstrike occurred in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, resulting in both his death and injuries to others

The Israeli military said on Sunday it had struck a ​senior commander in Hamas’ armed wing, and Hamas sources told Reuters the strike killed senior armed Hamas commander Samir Abu Younis in Khan Younis. Hamas later confirmed his ‌death and ‌said his funeral ​would be ‌held ⁠on ​Sunday afternoon ⁠in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Abu Younis, 53, commanded the Rafah brigade in Hamas’ armed wing. He had been a member ⁠of the Al-Qassam Brigades ‌since 1991 and ‌held several senior ​operational roles ‌in Rafah. Medics said Abu Younis ‌was killed and others were wounded in an airstrike that targeted him in a street in ‌the Mawasi area of Khan Younis. An October 2025 ceasefire ⁠halted ⁠major fighting but has not stopped Israeli attacks or secured Hamas’ disarmament. Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed during the same ​period.