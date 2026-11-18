CAIRO: Israeli tanks advanced in an area of the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, witnesses said, and the Israeli military said its forces were targeting Hamas infrastructure outside areas that Israel controls in the enclave.

Witnesses said some Israeli tanks rolled onto the main Salahudeen road, west of the Yellow Line that marks the boundary of the two-thirds of the Gaza Strip still under Israeli control despite a ceasefire that has lasted more than a year.

An Israeli ⁠airstrike near the ⁠army raid killed one person, Palestinian medics said.

The medics said separate Israeli airstrikes had killed two other people earlier in the day in Deir Al-Balah and Gaza City.

An Israeli military spokesperson said the military was carrying out an operation ⁠targeting “Hamas infrastructure” west of the Yellow Line in central Gaza and that it had struck a militant in southern Gaza earlier on Wednesday. The spokesperson had no immediate comment on other strikes.

An October 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting in the Israel-Gaza war but has not stopped Israeli attacks or secured Hamas’ disarmament.

Israel, which says Hamas has recently been regrouping and rearming, has stepped up attacks ⁠against the ⁠Islamist group. Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to derail the US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect, while the Israeli military says 5 Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people in Gaza have been killed in the military campaign that Israel launched there after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in an attack on October 7, 2023.