Israeli forces fired tear gas at residents in Tarqumiyah, causing several Palestinians to be treated for inhalation injuries

In a separate incident near Hebron, Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian home, damaging solar panels

LONDON: Several Palestinians were treated for tear gas inhalation Wednesday evening after Israeli forces raided the town of Tarqumiyah, west of Hebron, according to Palestinian media. The forces fired volleys of tear gas canisters at residents during the raid, causing several people to suffer breathing difficulties. All were treated at the scene, local sources told the Palestinian news agency WAFA. In a separate incident south of Hebron, Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian home in the Wadi Al-Rakhim area of Yatta, damaging solar panels that supplied the residence with electricity. Attacks by Israeli forces and settlers on Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank have increased since Oct. 7, 2023, when Israel launched its military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas-led attack. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded at least 1,600 settler attacks from January to August this year — an average of 6.7 attacks per day, up from five per day in 2025. Palestinian casualties or property damage were recorded across 275 communities during the same period.