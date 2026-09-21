Several others wounded by the strike in the central Al-Sikka area of the city

At least 4 Palestinians killed across Gaza on Monday, according to local media reports

LONDON: An Israeli drone strike killed one Palestinian and wounded several others on Monday evening in central Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, medical officials said. Sources at Nasser Medical Complex said the strike targeted a group of people in a part of the city known as Al-Sikka, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. Israeli attacks killed at least four Palestinians across the territory on Monday, according to Palestinian media reports. The dead included an 11-year-old boy shot by Israeli forces in southern Gaza’s Al-Mawasi area. At least 73,914 Palestinians have been killed and 174,952 wounded since the Israeli military campaign began in Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the territory’s health authority.