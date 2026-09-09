ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/SETTLEMENTS (URGENT):Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close, sources say

Israel has informed the British consulate in East Jerusalem that it must close and ‌that diplomats assigned ‌there will ‌lose their accreditation within 30 days, an Israeli official and a source familiar with ‌the ‌matter said. British representatives ‌assigned to ‌a US-led Gaza coordination mission in Israel, as ‌well as British diplomats based in Ramallah, must leave within seven days, the source familiar with the matter said.