Israel has informed the British consulate in East Jerusalem that it must close and ‌that diplomats assigned ‌there will ‌lose their accreditation within 30 days, an Israeli official and a source familiar with ‌the ‌matter said. British representatives ‌assigned to ‌a US-led Gaza coordination mission in Israel, as ‌well as British diplomats based in Ramallah, must leave within seven days, the source familiar with the matter said.